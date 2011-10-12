Sinclair Broadcast Group chooses Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics, announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group is standardizing on DASDEC-II digital EAS/CAP encoder/decoder systems across all of its U.S. stations. Optimized for each station, the DAS emergency messaging systems are being rolled out in conjunction with Sinclair's group-wide HD master control rebuild to ensure compliance with any future CAP mandates.

The DASDEC-II represents the latest generation of flexible emergency messaging technology. The system was the first acknowledged FCC-certified EAS encoder/decoder capable of receiving CAP messaging, and the first CAP alert origination solution to complete FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) conformance testing successfully under the consumer and producer designation. The system's features address all current emergency messaging requirements, and its easy-to-upgrade software and proven, flexible hardware will enable broadcasters to handle future requirements.

In addition to leveraging common information exchange protocols, the DASDEC-II platform offers a broad range of physical connections and third-party interfaces. The network-centric design of the DASDEC system and its flexible interfacing with other key broadcast systems simplify integration and operation at Sinclair stations and enable a greater degree of automation in getting critical emergency messages on the air quickly. To ensure that Sinclair gets its DASDEC systems up and running smoothly, DAS is providing online training tools for operators at all Sinclair stations.