Sinclair Appoints William Bell Head Of Distribution & Network Relations

HUNT VALLEY, M.D.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has appointed William Bell as head of distribution and network relations, where he will oversee both distribution of the Company’s content portfolio, including its broadcast stations, Tennis Channel and the regional sports networks, and Sinclair’s network affiliations.

Bell and the distribution and network relations teams, will report to David Gibber, senior vice president and general counsel of Sinclair.

(Image credit: Sinclair)

Mr. Bell, who joined Sinclair in March 2015, previously served as part of the distribution team as director, senior corporate counsel, managing all legal aspects of Sinclair’s negotiations and relationships with the broadcast networks and the Company’s content distributors.

“Will has been integral in setting our strategy and negotiating our distribution and affiliation relationships, working for several years closely with Barry Faber and others on the Sinclair leadership team,” said Gibber. “Under Barry Faber’s guidance, Sinclair has been at the forefront of the broadcast industry in these areas, and we look forward to Will continuing this leadership and bringing his vision to grow Sinclair’s relationships and partnerships. Will has been involved in many different areas of the company as part of the legal and distribution teams; we are excited to continue to promote and see internal growth from our homegrown talent.”

Bell received his Juris Doctorate degree from University of Maryland Frances King Carey School of Law where he graduated cum laude and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Faber will continue to provide consulting services relating to distribution and network relations.