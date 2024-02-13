Simon Thornberry Joins Friend MTS As Chief Operating Officer

LONDON—Friend MTS has announced the appointment of Simon Thornberry as chief operating officer (COO).

Thornberry joins Friend MTS in the newly created position following an investment by private equity firm NorthEdge and continued growth, the company said.

Among Thornberry’s responsibilities will be developing existing sports and VOD markets as well as other content ownership and creation markets. He will focus on delivering repeatable, scalable customer experiences, mostly through the use of automation, it said.

Thornberry joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in B2B SaaS and high growth business. His career includes 13 years at Mimecast where he was responsible for operations as the SaaS cyber security provider transitioned from a startup through its initial public offering (IPO). More recently he was COO at SaaS data management company Convertr.

“The theft and illegal redistribution of premium content continues to threaten the revenues of broadcasters and streaming services and, for many, pirates are often their most formidable competitors,” said Thornberry. “Friend MTS has an enviable track record in delivering robust solutions that are proven to tackle this challenge. Building on its commanding leadership position in anti-piracy, including protecting more than $50 billion of content rights, Friend MTS is poised for even greater growth. I believe that with efficient scaling of operations, customers will see benefits including more innovation and enhanced services, for example using our advanced data analytics for deeper insights into pirate networks leading to increased revenue.”