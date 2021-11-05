Signiant Buys Levels Beyond

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant has acquired Levels Beyond, developer of the Reach Engine media workflow software suite, Signiant said today. Financial details of the purchase were not immediately available.

Signiant will extend the functionality of its SaaS platform with Levels Beyond’s technology, adding new capabilities to simplify and modernize workflows, it said.

"By virtue of our underlying acceleration technology and broad-based role in the global flow of media, Signiant can provide customers with a foundation that addresses multiple supply chain challenges efficiently and at scale,” said Signiant CEO Margaret Craig. “Our SaaS platform has critical mass, it serves as the core of the B-to-B media ecosystem, and it is the ideal anchor point for adjacent media-centric functionality."

The acquisition follows Signiant’s purchase earlier this year of Lesspain Software, which offered solutions to facilitate organizing, finding and interacting with media assets. Together with the newly acquired capabilities of Levels Beyond, Signiant’s offerings will include a range of configurable workflow building blocks, Signiant said.

Key members of the Levels Beyond team will continue to be based in Denver, where Signiant will operate a development center, it said.

“We're excited to become part of a high-growth, customer-centric software company that is committed to the media industry,” said Levels Beyond founder Art Raymond. “Signiant's cloud-native SaaS experience is unparalleled, and the Levels Beyond team brings complementary skills that include deep media workflow experience and extensive knowledge of third-party integrations. The combination will be unstoppable."