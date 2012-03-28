Signiant and Dalet Announce Technology Partnership



BURLINGTON, MASS. and NEW YORK: Signiant, a provider of file movement software for the media and entertainment industry, and Dalet, a developer of media asset management and news solutions, announced the API integration of their flagship products at sports, post-production and broadcast organizations in the United States, Canada and The Netherlands. Through this collaboration, the companies say they “have optimized essence manipulation and media and metadata management across multi-site operations.”



The Dalet/Signiant integration addresses a wide range of needs. In contribution workflows, content can be automatically imported into the system, saving time and resources. Transfers including conversions into different formats with associated metadata can also be automated for site-to-site or multi-site delivery.



Signiant leverages available bandwidth to accelerate the transfers and enhance workflows. Dalet Enterprise Edition creates a cross-system MAM with a centralized content catalog that manages media, essence files and metadata across systems, storing and tracking contextual sets of associated multimedia along with metadata. Assets are readily searchable and accessible across the organization using Dalet tools or other third-party broadcast or business systems.





