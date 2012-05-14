Signiant, 5th Kind collaborate on streamlined asset management

Signiant and 5th Kind have partnered to integrate Signiant's accelerated file movement capabilities with 5th Kind's CORE platform, enabling dispersed production teams to ingest and share digital media files quickly, securely and reliably.

Deployed on internal networks or accessed via the cloud, the scalable CORE asset management system features modules to organize, search, view, track and tag any type of digital file, including footage and visual effects (VFX), and a flexible communication module for ongoing team collaboration.

By seamlessly integrating with Signiant's accelerated digital file transfer capabilities, CORE increases user productivity while significantly reducing labor and overhead costs.

For nearly a decade, 5th Kind's software has helped some of the world's largest studios streamline and secure asset pipelines on the highest budgeted film productions in the entertainment industry.