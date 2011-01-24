Siegler to Lead Engineering at Cox Media Group



Broadcast industry veteran Dave Siegler has been named Cox Media Group’s (CMG) new Vice President of Technical Operations, taking over from Sterling Davis who retired at the end of 2010.



Siegler will lead all engineering and technical operations of CMG, coordinating technical initiatives that support CMG’s business needs across its media properties, as well as work closely with CMG Digital to assist in new initiatives and media products. Additionally, Siegler will work with industry organizations to assist with industry initiatives.



“Dave’s proven technical track record will ensure that we continue to provide our media properties with the highest level of technical support, and his close involvement in industry initiatives will ensure that we continue to support and lead industry initiatives in media,” said Neil Johnston, CMG’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Dave has done an excellent job in Charlotte and also has assisted with other projects across our properties. It is great to be able to promote from within CMG for this important position.”



“My focus will be to lead and grow our integrated media company through the rapidly changing technology and consumer demands,” said Siegler. “This is an exciting time of change in our business where we can adapt all forms of digital media to better suit our customers while being the competitive leader in every market we serve.”



Siegler previously was Director of Broadcast Operations & Engineering for the company’s WSOC and WAXN TV stations in Charlotte, N.C. While in Charlotte, Siegler oversaw key projects such as the design and implementation of High Definition News; launching a Mobile DTV pilot station; and the design and management of a new multi-channel master control suite. He assisted on company-wide initiatives such as channel branding, business continuity and system architecture designs. Siegler currently serves as Conference VP and on the Executive Committee for the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).



CMG is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, which owns 15 broadcast TV stations.



