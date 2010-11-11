Siano Mobile DTV Chip Wins CEA Award



Siano Mobile Silicon has announced that it has been awarded the Consumer Electronics Association’s “Innovations 2011 Design and Engineering” award. The honor was based on Siano’s development of the SMS 1530 receiver chip that supports the ATSC A/153 Mobile DTV standard.



“We are thrilled and honored with this recognition,” said Ronen Jashek, Siano’s vice president of marketing. “We believe that American consumers will embrace Mobile DTV, which offers them easy access to their favorite local and national TV content anytime, anywhere. The SMS1530 is fully compatible with the ATSC A/153 Standard, and it also supports FM radio, and has the necessary on-chip provisions for conditional access for pay-TV services. It offers customers the best TV viewing experience—indoors as well as outdoors, long battery life and mobility.”



The award was also endorsed by the Industrial Designers Society of America for its innovative design and engineering. Entries in the category were judged by a panel of independent designers and engineers, as well as trade press members.



