Shure Promotes Hartman, Sullivan to Associate VPs

NILES, ILL.—Shure has promoted Ahren Hartman and Scott Sullivan to associate vice president roles. Hartman take over as associate vice president of engineering, while Sullivan will serve as associate vice president of global product management.

Ahren Hartman

As part of Shure, Hartman has led the development of the Axient Wireless Management Network, as well as the development of wireless microphone lines and personal monitor systems. Hartman also leads the company’s product validation engineering department.

Sullivan handles future product planning and positioning, competitive analysis, existing product line enhancements and ongoing product evaluation in his role. He has been with Shure since 1989.

Shure is a manufacturer of microphone and audio electronics.