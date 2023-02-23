Shotoku to Debut TR-XT3 Studio Control System at 2023 NAB Show

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ—Shotoku USA, Shotoku Broadcast Systems’ North American operation, will mark the worldwide debut of its new TR-XT3 studio control system at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19 in Las Vegas.

Also, the company will demo Shotoku’s TI-11X elevator pedestal paired with its advanced TG-18i pan/tilt head for the first time at a major North American industry event, the company said. Other show highlights will include the recently introduced TG-47 pan/tilt head, and the latest Orchestra CMS control system designed to address the growing demands of today’s televised legislature proceedings. Shotoku, an international manufacturer of high-quality, easy-to-use, robust and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems, will also have its SmartPed fully robotic pedestal front and center along with its extended family of pan/tilt heads and control panels.

Shotoku says the TR-XT3 incorporates all the proven capabilities of Shotoku’s flagship TR-XT control system with a fresh user interface and several new capabilities, including built-in functionality that simplifies the design and configuration of SmartPed studio environment maps. TR-XT3 is compatible with all new and existing Shotoku systems making upgrades and migrations easily managed.

The TI-11X elevator pedestal will be shown paired with the TG-18i pan/tilt head to offer a highly capable robotic camera channel that includes elevation, according to the company. The TI-11X is based on Shotoku’s new X-Height elevator column and offers a longer range of travel and increased speed over the TI-11 i-height pedestal. Like the TI-11 the TI-11X is aimed at studios where full manual override is not a priority. The new design of the pedestal’s base makes cable management simpler too with the self-contained power and network connectivity within the unit, Shotoku said. Although ideally suited for the TG-18i PT head, the TI-11X is also available for use with TG-27 and TG-47 heads when lighter payloads are required, according to the company.

Shotoku will also showcase the TG-47 compact, mid-level payload pan/tilt head, which combines the size of Shotoku’s TG-27 with the capabilities of the TG-18 and is aimed at mid-sized payloads of up to 45 pounds, which can easily support a typical box camera/ENG lens with mid-sized teleprompter.

Shotoku’s latest version of its Orchestra CMS control system software will be available for hands-on demonstrations. Ideally suited for use in legislative, conference and corporate facilities of any size and type, Orchestra CMS features an enhanced user interface that makes operation simpler and more intuitive, the company said. Fully automated and with live video touch-screen operation, Orchestra CMS can rapidly position multiple cameras to precisely defined positions in response to either an operator command or an external automated trigger. Advanced setup features increase operational flexibility and include a live video spotter camera, floor plan graphic, and/or automated microphone selection triggers.

Shotoku will be in Booth C5320 of the Central Hall at the LVCC.