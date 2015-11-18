Shotoku Taps Parsons as U.S. Robotics Specialist

SUNBURY, ENGLAND—Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has named Andy Parsons to serve as its U.S. robotics specialist. Parsons will be responsible for helping Shotoku expand its presence in the U.S. with live TV news production and legislative broadcast applications, according to Mike Wolfe, Shotoku’s managing director.

Andy Parsons

Parsons joins Shotoku after being with CNN since the news network’s launch in 1980. He worked in the engineering, operations, production and news departments at CNN, as well as serving as the lighting director. He also served as a senior project manager with the network, where he helped establish CNN locations abroad.

Parsons is based out of Atlanta.