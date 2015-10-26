Shotoku Names Flores New Marketing Coordinator

Drago Flores



KAWASAKI, JAPAN—Shotoku Broadcasting Systems has announced that Drago Flores will take over as its new marketing coordinator. Flores’ new responsibilities will be to increase the company’s brand awareness around the world through its marketing efforts.

Flores joins Shotoku from a San Francisco-based creative marketing team for a Japanese organization that sought to grow its Web presence in the U.S. He has a combined four years in South Korea and Japan managing international relations activities.

Shotoku is a manufacturer of camera support products, with an emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads.