Shotoku Enables Virtual Reality for México's Grupo Multimedios

Shotoku Broadcast Systems recently delivered virtual set-enabled jib crane systems at the Grupo Multimedios owned studios located in Monterrey and México City.

Two Shotoku model TK-59VR Jib Cranes equipped with TU-03AVR Pan / Tilt Heads were purchased in conjunction with virtual studio technology from Vizrt to support news coverage of México's 2012 presidential election. One system was installed at Grupo Multimedios' main studio in Monterrey, México; the other at Milenio, their full time news channel in México's capital city. Both Shotoku packages are configured with high precision encoders and a Serial Position Interface that delivers data compatible with all leading VR systems to ensure the smooth and accurate synchronization of virtual set elements.