SGL Named Avid Alliance Partner

LAS VEGAS—Content archive and storage management software provider SGL has been selected as an Avid Alliance Partner. With this announcement also comes an Avid certification, which is granted to third-parties that can prove a high technical standard and integration within the Avid MediaCentral Platform, according to SGL’s press release.

“The partnership greatly reduces the risks of problems when products are upgraded as careful testing has already been completed,” said Lee Shephard, SGL’s director of product management, in the press release. “It also gives assurance that key improvements to either product are being communicated to each manufacturer so that integration is always optimized.”