SGL, EVS partner

Software Generation Ltd (SGL), a provider of content archive and storage management software for media and entertainment, has announced a technology partnership with EVS, a provider of broadcast and media production systems for sports, news, entertainment and media.

The partnership will see SGL FlashNet integrated with IPDirector, EVS’ suite of video production management applications. This will enable broadcasters and production companies to transfer media seamlessly from EVS live production servers to the SGL FlashNet archive library through EVS’ IP2Archive module in IPDirector. The SGL FlashNet archive provides high availability for any combination of disk and tape storage. With the addition of LTO technology, the storage capabilities for EVS servers can be expanded almost infinitely.

FlashNet’s unique clustered architecture wraps a software management layer around the physical storage, allowing a mix of storage platforms as well as providing a technology-proof buffer between the EVS environment and the archive storage. Storage types (disk or tape) can be added and capacity increased without affecting the associated workflows.

In this instance, SGL FlashNet can be added to the EVS environment to provide offline storage of content. The process of archiving and retrieving material to and from SGL FlashNet is handled by IPDirector’s IP2Archive module, a digital archive management tool that provides an integrated workflow between production and archive systems. This enables a seamless workflow between the two products.