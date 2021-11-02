SES Deploys Xytech Systems To Enhance Efficiency, Improve Booking Process

LONDON—SES has implemented a new resource management platform using Xytech solutions, Xytech said today.

The platform consolidates two systems SES previously used into a single, comprehensive solution to maximize efficiency and simplify the booking process for SES sports and event customers, it said.

The new solution offers workflow control, schedule-once efficiency, intelligent conflict management, support for long-term and recurring bookings and fast, effective resource management, it said.

“Thanks to the support we received from Xytech’s team, the transition of merging both platforms was smooth with no impact to our operations,” said Ed Cox, vice president of sales for North America and Sports & Events at SES. “Through a great deal of dialogue, complete definition of our requirements and out-of-the-box thinking from both sides, we achieved a unified platform that ultimately simplifies capacity booking process for our customers.”