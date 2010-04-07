Sensio to Highlight 3D Solutions at NAB



Sensio Technologies Inc. will showcase its range of 3D solutions, from encoding/decoding, signal processing, and 2D to 3D conversion tools at the 2010 NAB Show.



Attendees at the show will have the opportunity to see Sensio 3D technologies at work in a variety of broadcast products, highlighting how Sensio's technologies enable broadcast vendors to integrate professional-quality 3D into their own systems.



Compatible with leading HD satellite broadcast and on-demand systems, content encoded in the Sensio 3D format is viewable via standard HD set-top boxes and on the growing number of 3D TV sets coming to market.



Sensio will be at booths SU6321, SL106, N1115, N5337.



