Sennheiser Names Two in Key Positions



Sennheiser named two people to executive positions within its U.S. and Latin American markets.



Greg Beebe was named president of the company’s Americas division, and Markus Warlitz named general manager of Sennheiser Latin America. The appointments are effective Jan. 1.



The new positions mark the end of a restructuring process within Sennheiser that began last January, with the company splitting its sales operations into regions consisting of the Americas, EMEA and Asia.



Beebe is a 19-year veteran of Sennheiser, who began as an applications engineer and made his way up the company ladder. He most recently served as the vice president of product marketing for the U.S.



Warlitz joined Sennheiser in 2004 as chief financial officer, providing international experience with an understanding of the Latin American marketplace. He holds a masters degree in business and engineering.



The announcement was made by Sennheiser Electronic Corp. President and CEO John Falcone.



-- Radio World



