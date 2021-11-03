Sencore’s DMG 7000-Internet Distribution Gateway Adds RIST Features

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced a new release of its Internet Distribution Gateway platform, the DMG 7000, adds new reliable internet streaming protocol (RIST) features, including link bonding and seamless switching.

These two powerful features will take internet-based transport to the next level, the company said. They combine the powerful features of RIST with the existing protocols and features of the DMG 7000 and allow users to transmit, receive, convert protocols like RIST, Zixi, SRT, HLS and MPEG/IP in a simple to use media gateway.

With the new release, Sencore’s DMG 7000 internet distribution gateway now has the full support of these RIST receive and transmit technologies:

Simple and main profile

Unicast and multicast support

Packet retransmission via RTCP

Full datagram and reduced overhead tunneling modes

Encryption and authentication

Link bonding

Seamless switching

