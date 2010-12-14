Sencore unveils 3-D analysis features for multimedia generator

Sencore has introduced a series of 3-D video test signals and images for its MP500 multimedia HDMI generator/analyzer. The new test signals enable calibrators to dynamically test 3-D display processing and rendering performance using familiar techniques.

The images, viewed directly or through active-shutter glasses, enable displays to be calibrated for optimum 3-D performance. The new 3-D HDMI signals can also be used to test HDMI 1.3 devices for 3-D signal compatibility. Packaged as bitmap files, the new 3-D video test images are loaded into the MP500 as user video patterns. The images, including cascade, decoder, pluge, color wheel, crosstalk, grayscale box and color box, are available for side-by-side (half), top-and-bottom and frame-packing 3-D signal types. The MP500 also provides HDMI 1.4a vendor-specific infoframe signaling.