Sencore to showcase TXS 3453 transcoder

At the 2011 NAB Show, Sencore will highlight its TXS 3453 transcoder. The unit is designed to deliver multiple channels of best-in-class, high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis. With a configurable engine and multichannel architecture, the TXS 3453 can perform MPEG-2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG-2 SD and HD transcoding, as well as transrating of MPEG-2 or H.264 streams, cost-effectively.

Key features include ASI and MPEGoIP transport stream inputs and outputs, plus the ability to compress the output to very low bit rates while maintaining excellent video quality to the end viewer. The TXS 3453 offers up to 16 channels of transcoding or transrating in a 1RU rack-mount platform.

See Sencore at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU7213.