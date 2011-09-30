Sencore to showcase new transcoder

Sencore will highlight its TXS 3453 transcoder at CCS/HD World in New York on October 12. It delivers multiple channels of high-performance transcoding and transrating in a single high-density 1RU chassis.

With configurable transcoding engines and multichannel input/output architecture, the TXS 3453 can perform MPEG-2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG2 SD and HD transcoding, as well as transrating of MPEG-2 or H.264 streams.

Key features include an efficient compression engine supporting H.264 and MPEG-2 codecs with user-selectable advanced video pre-filters and encoding settings and MPEGoIP and ASI input and output support. The TXS 3453 offers up to 16 channels of transcoding or transrating and redundant, hot-swappable power supplies in a 1RU rackmount platform.

At the show, Sencore said it will also highlight solutions that enable efficient distribution of multiple SD and HD video services, as well as solutions for system monitoring and signal analysis.