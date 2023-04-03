Sencore to Mark NAB Show Debut of Centra Gateway

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Sencore will showcase its range of internet delivery and commercial AV solutions including its newly released Centra Gateway at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 15-19.

Centra is Sencore’s new end-to-end holistic network management platform, which debuted at IBC2022. Centra will be complimented by Sencore’s extensive product range, which this year includes new additions in the field of ATSC 3.0 and UHD decoding.

Centra can be deployed either as software on-prem, in the cloud or hardware appliance. Operating across a range of operational layers, Centra gives network engineers—as well as operators without any technical background—full eyes across their media chain, on multiple levels, from a centralized, intuitive interface, according to the company. In addition, it automates an extensive range of tasks, achieving maximum efficiency and reliability while minimizing complexity and OpEx.

The core functionality of the platform is the reception, transmission, and conversion of internet protocols for optimized distribution of video. Protocols supported include RIST, SRT, Zixi, and HLS, along with MPEG over IP, allowing users to leverage the benefits associated with RIST and SRT protocols in terms of reliability, low latency, packet-drop compensation and forward error correction. Further, Centra automatically communicates with Edge devices to ascertain capacity, required protocol and other relevant conditions, and then distributes on that basis. Constant metrics assessing latency across network links allow for Centra to optimize transport according to resources and need.

Sencore will also reveal new enhancements to its VideoBRIDGE monitoring system, which has now been upgraded with a new 4-port RF blade capable of monitoring ATSC 3.0 broadcasts and critical new SCTE 35 ad insertion monitoring features. With this expanded functionality, the VideoBRIDGE system continues to represent an end-to-end monitoring tool of unparalleled functionality and density, allowing customers to monitor signals and streams from ingest, through processing, and to final delivery, all while ensuring ad revenue and regulatory compliance, Sencore said.

For commercial AV solutions, Sencore will demo a range of products—along with consultation, implementation, and financing services—to support applications from worship and hospitality, to large-scale OTT and private cable. New additions include the Impulse 400D: a powerful and cost-effective 4K UHD receiver decoder/gateway that support MPEG-2/H.264/H.265 (HEVC) UHD/HD/SD decoding, re-multiplexing and re-transmission across industry standard protocols and IP infrastructures.

Aaron Doughten, Sr. Product Manager at Sencore, said Centra “is the culmination of 70 years of expertise in audiovisual transmission, and Sencore’s early experience as suppliers of equipment for IP-based content delivery. While the provision of this equipment remains crucial to Sencore, we have incorporated years of accumulated knowledge and experience into Centra. This sets us apart from competitors and enables broadcasters to engage in flexible, agile delivery with reduced complexity, increased reliability and lower operational expenses, all through a single and intuitive platform”.

Sencore will be in Booth W2500 in the West Hall of the LVCC.