Sencore partners with Olvitech

Sencore, provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced a new partnership with Olvitech. Olvitech is an international company specializing in project development, installation and advisory services for projects in the areas of media, security and networks. Under the new reseller agreement, Olvitech will act as the main platform for distributing the entire Sencore product line to customers in Russia and the rest of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

From its Moscow office, Olvitech will represent Sencore solutions in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The partnership includes the entire Sencore product line, and Olvitech sees tremendous opportunity across this region for reliable, cost-effective test and measurement solutions. As Sencore's primary distributor, Olvitech will provide a strong local presence with full marketing and technical support capabilities available to all systems integrators and end-user customers in the region.