Sencore MRD 7000 Release Reduces Decoding, Monitoring Cost Per Channel

The release also offers 12G-SDI support and new IP connectivity

Sencore
(Image credit: Sencore)

SOUIX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced the latest release of its MRD 7000 software-based receiver/decoder platform to assist broadcasters in decoding and monitoring any broadcast workflow.

The latest release offers:

  • 12G-SDI support added to 4x3G/HD/SD-SDI output card; 
  • Reduced cost per channel with new hardware options; and
  • Enhanced network connectivity with new IP I/O options.

More information is available on the company’s website.

