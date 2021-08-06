Sencore MRD 7000 Release Reduces Decoding, Monitoring Cost Per Channel

SOUIX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced the latest release of its MRD 7000 software-based receiver/decoder platform to assist broadcasters in decoding and monitoring any broadcast workflow.

The latest release offers:

12G-SDI support added to 4x3G/HD/SD-SDI output card;

Reduced cost per channel with new hardware options; and

Enhanced network connectivity with new IP I/O options.