Sencore MRD 7000 Release Reduces Decoding, Monitoring Cost Per Channel
By Phil Kurz
The release also offers 12G-SDI support and new IP connectivity
SOUIX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced the latest release of its MRD 7000 software-based receiver/decoder platform to assist broadcasters in decoding and monitoring any broadcast workflow.
The latest release offers:
- 12G-SDI support added to 4x3G/HD/SD-SDI output card;
- Reduced cost per channel with new hardware options; and
- Enhanced network connectivity with new IP I/O options.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
