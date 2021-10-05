SDVI Integrates Rally Access Into Adobe Premiere Pro

Rally Access for Adobe Premiere Pro is now available to users of the SDVI Rally media supply chain platform.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—SDVI today announced Rally Access for Adobe Premiere Pro is now available for users of the SDVI Rally media supply chain platform via direct download from Adobe Exchange.

Rally Access, presented as a panel in Adobe Premiere Pro, is integrated into an organization’s existing edit infrastructure. It brings metadata-assisted content verification and modification into the workflow.

“Adobe Premiere Pro is a critical part of the editing toolkit for any media organization. When that toolkit is enhanced by the metadata and automation provided by Rally Access, editors can more efficiently perform the specific work requested without leaving the familiar editing environment," said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video. "The integration of Rally and Premiere Pro via Rally Access facilitates editing productivity as part of a cloud-based media supply chain."

SDVI Rally deploys all the applications and infrastructure required to create a dynamic media supply chain in the cloud. Its Rally Access links automated supply chain functions and the metadata they produce to manual tasks performed by operators, thereby enabling faster, smarter workflows, the company said.

Metadata and content are combined on the same timeline, guiding users to the right moment and track where their attention is needed. This guidance reduces time spent looking through content, freeing up editors and others to focus on other aspects of delivering content, it said.

With the Rally Access panel enabled, operators and editors have the full functionality of Adobe Premiere Pro, including all format, audio and subtitle support and familiar interface and tools. They can work locally or in the cloud with proxy or high-res media without changing established workflows, it said.

When a work order is taken, Rally Access automatically compiles all media and metadata necessary for the task at hand, placing markers on the timeline so that operators can navigate them instantly, it said.

The Rally Access panel streamlines tasks from manual QC and compliance review to compliance editing and craft edit sessions. All new metadata, edits, and effects are synced directly back to the Rally platform, where they can be subsequently processed or conformed, it said.

Through integration with Adobe Media Encoder, a new version of the media can be rendered automatically within the supply chain. The original content and all project metadata remain unchanged.