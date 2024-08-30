SCTE TechExpo 2024 Unveils New Sessions, Program Highlights

EXTON, Pa.—SCTE TechExpo, the largest broadband event in the Americas, has released new details about the event, which will take place in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from September 24-26, 2024.

The organizers noted that attendees can look forward to headliner and keynote sessions, nine specialized conference tracks, and an expansive exhibition featuring over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations and advancements in the industry. Overall, the event will provide three days of content, collaboration and conversation to shape the future of broadband technology, the organizers said.

One of two interactive sessions taking place on Monday, September 23 is the inaugural SCTE Broadband Fiber Installer (BFI) Boot Camp . For an additional registration fee, this interactive in-person course is designed to equip learners with the expertise needed to harness the advantages of FTTP/FTTx networks in enhancing broadband customer service. This program offers targeted, hands-on training to enhance skills and expertise to help equip our industry’s workforce for success.

Another highlight is the AI & Automation track at 12:30 p.m. on September 25. Comcast Cable executive vice president and chief network officer, Elad Nafshi, will moderate a star-studded panel including Lilac Ilan, global head business development telco of AI powered operations at NVIDIA; Dr. Jennifer Andreoli-Fang, head of fixed networks at AWS; and Nirali Patel, vice president of data strategy and AI at Liberty Global. The panelists will explore how the “AI Revolution” is shaping the future of broadband, including the role of AI in driving self-optimizing networks, future innovations and business models.

The Technology Policy track at 12:45 pm on September 24 includes a discussion on spectrum policy with a panel of government and academic experts moderated by Mark Walker, Vice President of Technology Policy at CableLabs. Panelists Flynn Rico-Johnson, Policy Advisor of Wireless Space, and International at Federal Communications Commission; Monisha Ghosh, Professor at University of Notre Dame, Department of Electrical Engineering; Charles Cooper, Associate Administrator, Office of Spectrum Management at National Telecommunications and Information Administration; and Dr. John Chapin, Special Advisor for Spectrum at U.S. National Science Foundation will round out the session.

Building on SCTE’s commitment to sustainability, TechExpo24 will also feature several sustainability initiatives. With the support of TechExpo sponsors, Cox Communications and Liberty Latin America, TechExpo organizers have purchased and retired enough renewable energy certificates (RECs) to power the event with 100% renewable energy. New for 2024, water restoration certificates (WRCs) will offset water use throughout the event.

With additional support from Cox Communications, TechExpo also aims to achieve 100% zero waste-to-landfill. Attendees will notice an increased number of recycling and compost bins and exhibitor waste will be segregated for recycling. Cox Communications volunteers will be on hand to encourage all attendees to reuse, recycle, and use the right bins.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since 2014, the SCTE Energy 20/20 Program has been powering cable’s success through energy efficiency and sustainability. TechExpo attendees can review the latest developments at 1:00 p.m. on September 25 with Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE’s senior director of energy management program and business continuity and Ryan Capone, Comcast’s vice president of network facilities and energy.

The full agenda is available online.