Scripps Teams Up With Yahoo! For Local Reach



CINCINNATI and SUNNYVALE, CALIF.: E.W. Scripps is aligning with Yahoo! on local ad sales. The collaboration will add the Yahoo! display inventory to the portfolio of products sold by the ad reps at the 10 Scripps TV stations. As a result, Scripps said, “local advertisers will benefit from expanded digital reach and increased behavioral targeting opportunities that can deliver more meaningful results based on the geography, demographics and interests of potential customers.”



Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV and Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS-TV will be the first Scripps stations to participate in the program. The media company says the combined assets of both companies create an “unduplicated reach of 98 percent of the Detroit market--2,738,000 unique visitors in December 2010, according to comScore--or the Cleveland market--2,212,000 unique visitors.” The stations already provide content for Yahoo’s sites.



-- Television Broadcast



