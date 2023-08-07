Scripps Taps Brian Norris as Its New Chief Revenue Officer

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has hired Brian Norris to serve as its new chief revenue officer. Norris will join Scripps on Aug. 28.

Norris is a seasoned media industry leader with 25 years of experience driving television revenue and developing multi-platform advertising sales strategies, Scripps said.

“Brian has a depth of experience driving revenue through linear, addressable and digital media,” said Lisa Knutson, Scripps’ chief operating officer. “His understanding of advanced advertising models and performance media, combined with his commitment to developing high-performing and diverse teams, makes him an ideal leader to advance Scripps’ revenue strategy as it continues to expand its share of advertising revenue in the local, national and CTV marketplaces.”

Norris comes to Scripps from NBCUniversal, where he served as senior vice president of its recently launched SMB growth division. In this role, he led the sales team responsible for leveraging NBCUniversal’s suite of premium content and advanced advertising capabilities to assist small and medium-sized businesses scale beyond social media. Prior to that, Norris built NBCUniversal’s first business development and sales team dedicated to the direct-to-consumer and mid-market category as senior vice president of direct-to-scale and commerce partnerships.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Norris led media sales for Dish Network and Sling TV. He joined DISH in 2008 to help launch Dish Media Sales’ flagship office in New York. Earlier in his career, he held sales roles with Viacom and Lifetime Entertainment Services.

In addition to his tenured footprint in the media industry, Norris also serves as an adjunct professor at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business in New York and is on the Dean’s Advisory Council for The College of Fine Arts and Communication at Towson University.

“Scripps has a long history of entrepreneurship and evolving to meet the needs of media consumers,” said Norris. “I am energized to join this team and passionate about continuing to challenge the status quo across the media landscape and taking advantage of industry disruption to better serve our advertisers and the consumers they engage across Scripps’ strong portfolio of media brands and advertising platforms.”

He currently serves as vice chairman of the board of the International Radio and Television Society (IRTS) Foundation – a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to building future leaders and increasing diversity in the media industry. He was inducted into the IRTS Foundation’s Hall of Mentorship in 2022. Additionally, Norris volunteers his time as an advisory board member for the nonprofit GuiDANCE Autism.

Norris holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Towson University in Towson, Maryland, and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. He will be based in New York.