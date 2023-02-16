Scripps Sports Hires Tony Lamerato as VP, Sports Revenue and Sponsorships
Lamerato will lead the Scripps Sports revenue and sponsorship efforts
CINCINNATI—As part of an effort to expand its sports operations, Scripps Sports, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company, has hired Tony Lamerato as vice president for sports revenue and sponsorships, effective immediately.
Scripps launched Scripps Sports in December to further leverage its local market and national broadcast reach for partnerships with sports leagues, conferences and teams. Brian Lawlor, who has led the company’s Local Media division since 2009, is president of the division.
Lamerato will lead the Scripps Sports revenue and sponsorship efforts. He will be responsible for the development of the sports revenue plan, the creation of pricing and sponsorship opportunities, and the advancement of the sales process across the company, the company said.
Lamerato has been senior director of revenue strategy for Scripps Local Media division. He was previously director of sales for WXYZ and WMYD in Detroit. Before joining Scripps, Lamerato was local sales manager at Fox Sports Detroit.
“Tony has already been a valuable member of the team,” Lawlor said. “His insights and experience in this space will be crucial to our success.”
