Scripps, NLP Promote National News Literacy Week

WASHINGTON—During the third annual National News Literacy Week, the News Literacy Project and The E.W. Scripps Company have announced that they are continuing to promote the need for greater news literacy as a way of preventing the spread of misinformation.

"We asked news organizations all over the country to unite behind this cause, which we believe is crucial for a healthy democracy," said Alan Miller, founder and CEO of NLP. "Their response underscores that journalists recognize that they too have a stake in ensuring that the public is able to discern credible, verified and impartial information in today's challenging information landscape."

The third annual National News Literacy Week running from Jan. 24 to 30 is themed around "Stop the flood of misinformation … care before you share."

This initiative is backed by more than 30 news organizations that have signed a letter in support of news literacy. They agreed to publish it and/or donated ad space to help promote the week.

The letter says: "In our role as the Fourth Estate, it is our mission to keep the public well-informed and to provide high-quality journalism that holds those in power accountable… We pledge to double down on efforts to be fair, accurate, representative and transparent in our journalism — and crystal clear on what is opinion and analysis and what is straightforward news reporting."

The initiative features a public service announcement conceived of by the global communications and advertising firm Saatchi & Saatchi. The campaign stresses the role everyone plays in sharing information and everyone's responsibility to do so mindfully and responsibly. This theme is reflected in the video of people in an elevator who are nearly drowned by a flood of misinformation before they work together to stem the rising water.

Throughout the week, the News Literacy Project will also engage educators, students and the public with quizzes, tips and tools through the organization's social media channels and at NewsLiteracyWeek.org .

The E.W. Scripps Company is a presenting sponsor for the third year.

"My colleagues and I talk about this all the time, within our organization and throughout the industry," said Adam Symson, Scripps' president & CEO. "We need our communities to be informed and to share news responsibly. This is something we all agree on."