Scripps Names Marketing VP of TV Division



The E. W. Scripps Company has chosen Jessica Rappaport as vice president of their television division.



She will operate from the Scripps corporate office in Cincinnati, Ohio, develop strategies with station leaders to build and strengthen advertiser relationships.



Rappaport was chosen for her experience in branding, web development and television and social media marketing. Her broadcast career began in the late 1980’s promotion and creative services before being selected as brand management consultant for Frank N. Magid Associates. She later spent two years with The Broadcast Team developing and selling marketing programs for the broadcast industry, and then five years directing promotion, marketing and brand-management strategies for several Hearst-owned TV stations in California, and was selected to participate in the Hearst Management Institute.



Rappaport holds a bachelor's in journalism and public relations from Western Kentucky University and a master's in communication management from USC.



