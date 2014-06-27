Scripps Names Kropp VP of Digital Strategy and Business Development

CINCINNATI —J.B. Kropp has joined The E.W. Scripps Co. as vice president of digital strategy and business development.



In this new role, he will oversee the company’s digital entrepreneurs-in-residence team and will work with the digital leadership team to build and execute upon the company’s long-range digital strategies.



Kropp is a digital media executive with deep experience in social media marketing and startup creation. His background spans more than 16 years of product development, operations,and strategic leadership in early-stage advertising and marketing companies.



Scripps has an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including national video news network Newsy, national weather emergency app StormShield, political reporting blog and podcast DecodeDC and local youth sports resource Youthletic.com.



Prior to joining Scripps, Kropp was involved with two digital media powerhouses – working as an executive at Twitter with its client Procter & Gamble. He helped P&G develop social media marketing frameworks for its global brands. Before that, he was one of the founders of Vitrue, a social media management platform recently acquired by Oracle. He was also an early executive who helped launch and grow the digital sharing and data company ShareThis.



A Cincinnati native, Kropp is one of the founders of the The Brandery, the Cincinnati accelerator that has helped launch successful startups including FlightCar, ChoreMonster, Roadtrippers, Frameri, Sqrl, TapFit and Ahalogy. He is an entrepreneur, having founded SmartyTags.com, GoBigRecruiting.com and George Remus Whiskey.



He serves on the board of directors for Artswave, Starfire Council of Greater Cincinnati and Starfire U. He is also a member of the Greater Cincinnati Venture Association and an Advisory Board member for a number of startups.