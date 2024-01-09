Scripps Broadcast Stations Ink Deal to Use Waymark’s Generative AI Ad Tech

DETROIT—Waymark, a provider of technologies that let users create ads using AI tools, has announced a local advertising deal with The E.W. Scripps Company that will see Waymark’s Generative AI technology rolled out across all 61 of Scripps’ owned and operated broadcast stations in 41 markets nationally.

The announcement comes after a successful pilot program earlier this year where the Scripps-owned stations integrated Waymark’s technology successfully into its local ad sales efforts, making Scripps the latest to adopt the technology.

Its deal with Scripps follows agreements with Fox TV Stations, Nine (Australia), Spectrum Reach, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group and Morgan Murphy Media. Waymark's platform is also included in the creative directories of major streaming platforms Hulu and Roku, where ad managers can utilize Waymark’s technology to create top-tier video ads.

Through its partnership with Waymark, Scripps can now offer its local advertising partners instant and affordable video creative that overcomes traditional barriers to video advertising. By simplifying and automating the ad creation process, the Waymark’s AI-powered video platform creates opportunities to sell advertising to many small businesses that in the past would not have been able to produce ads.

This agreement does not involve newsrooms at any Scripps property.

“After a successful pilot test program across five of its owned-and-operated stations, we’re thrilled to roll out our Gen-AI video platform across all the Scripps stations nationally,” says Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern. “Waymark’s instant, fully customized commercials, plus Scripps’ wide distribution, will open the door to premium video advertising for millions of businesses that otherwise wouldn’t have had the budget, time or know-how.”

“Everything we do must be in the best interest of our audiences and our clients and their needs,” said Brian Norris, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for The E.W. Scripps Company. “The rapid and dramatic advancements in technology allow us to service clients in real time. We aim to be nimble, move quickly and help brands reach audiences to scale beyond social media origins.”