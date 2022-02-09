Scott Stiefel Appointed Co-CEO at Telos Alliance

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance has appointed Scott Stiefel as co-CEO, joining co-CEO Tom Swidarski to lead the company.

Frank Foti, Telos Alliance founder and executive chairman of the Board complimented Stiefel’s leadership skills and knowledge of both business and engineering. In a company statement he noted, “Over the years, it's been such a pleasure to see him grow, first as an engineer, then taking on the business segment.”

Stiefel said he was “excited to join Tom in leading Telos through yet another era of growth and transformation.”

Stiefel’s career at Telos began in 1994, where he designed the ISDN card for the Telos Zephyr, worked on the original Omnia.FM and Audioactive Encoder products and served as project manager on the Zephyr Xstream. In 2001, he moved from the engineering group to become operations manager for Telos, overseeing production, supply chain, logistics and quality.

After a six-year stint as vice president of operations at ViaSat, he returned to the Telos Alliance in 2014 and served as COO until this promotion.