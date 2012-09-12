Scholarship Named for SBE Founder

INDIANAPOLIS-- The founder of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, John H. Battison, P.E., CPBE, who passed away Aug. 28, is being memorialized with the creation of a scholarship in his name.



The John H. Battison SBE Founder's Scholarship will be presented to an applicant who seeks to enter or advance in the field of broadcast engineering. This announcement came from the Ennes Educational Foundation Trust on what would have been Battison's 97th birthday.



The trust, which represents the nonprofit arm of the SBE, is adding the scholarship to several others it awards annually. This scholarship recognizes that it was Battison's vision for a professional organization dedicated to the broadcast engineer that caused in the formation of the SBE in 1964. Battison served as the new organization's steering committee chairman and then as its first president.



The scholarship will be awarded to selected applicants who are currently in the broadcast engineering field and seek to expand their knowledge in media technology, or to a graduating high school senior who plans a career in broadcast engineering and will be attending a college, university or technical school.



"John Battison had a vision of an organization that would provide station engineers with technical education they could use in their work everyday,” President of the SBE Ralph Hogan said. “I can't think of a better way to memorialize him than through a scholarship that will help young engineers advance their technical knowledge in our business."



Applications for the John H. Battison SBE Founder's Scholarship will be available by October 1, 2012 and can be obtained on the organization’s website. The annual deadline for all Ennes Scholarships is July 1 with the announcement of the recipients made by the end of July.







