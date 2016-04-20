ScheduALL Set as Part of NBC Olympics Production

STOCKHOLM—NBC Olympics, a division of NBC Sports Group, will once again utilize ScheduALL’s resource and transmission management products to support its production of the 2016 Summer Olympics. According to ScheduALL, this is the eighth consecutive Olympic games that the company has contributed to the NBC Olympics broadcast.

The broadcaster will use the ScheduALL systems help to organize the logistics of people, equipment, locations and transmission feeds. During the games, ScheduALL will have a senior implementation manager on site for the games.

The 2016 Olympics Games will take place in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.