SBE, WBA Prepare for 2010 Broadcasters Clinic



The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and Society of Broadcast Engineers are readying preparations for the 2010 Broadcasters Clinic and SBE National Meeting. Events will take place at the Madison Marriott West hotel in Middleton, Wisc. between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28.



A full program is planned, including presentations covering the technical areas of television and radio broadcasting, changes within the industry, career building. The event also includes equipment exhibits, with a number of major broadcast gear manufacturers participating.



Papers to be presented include: “Keeping an Eye on Your Tower and RF System,” by Richard Wood, Resonant Results; “The Receive Side of the Digital TV Equation,” by Kevin Kukowski, Milwaukee Public Television; “The Broadband Plan,” by David Donovan, MSTV; and “3D From Science Projects to Business Models,” by Mike Bergeron. Panasonic Solutions.



Sponsors of the event include Comrex, Full Compass, Nautel, Ross Video, RCS Sound Software, Resonant Results, Sony, and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.



Complete event details, including registration information, is available at the WBA’s Web Site.



