SBE to Host Ennes Workshop

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.– Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 43 will host an Ennes Educational Foundation Trust workshop on Feb. 23, 2013 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Sacramento, Calif.





The workshop is designed to bring education training focused on technology for broadcast engineers. Tracks focusing on either radio or television broadcast are offered at these noncommercial events.



The one-day features also features sessions that would be of interest to both radio and TV professionals, covering topics like Ethernet and ENG technology, with presenters from Belden and Teradek, among others.



TV engineers will have the opportunity how to learn about managing social media and workflow from Brad Plant of Ross Video and station hardware from Ashley Condon of Florical Systems.



