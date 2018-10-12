SBE Sets Committee Chairs

The Society of Broadcast Engineers recently held its annual meeting. At that meeting committee chair assignments were made.

Here those are:

Awards: Tom McGinley, CPBE, AMD, CBNT

By-Laws: Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB

Certification: Ralph Hogan, CPBE, DRB, CBNE

Chapter Liaison: Mark Fehlig, CPBE, 8-VSB

Education: Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNE

Fellowship: Troy Pennington, CSRE, CBNT

Finance: Roswell Clark, CPBE, CBNT

Frequency Coordination: R.J. Russell, CPBE

Government Relations: Kevin Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT

International: Charles W. Kelly Jr.

Membership: Steve Brown, CPBE, CBNT

Mentoring: Kimberly K. Sacks, CBT

Nominations: Vinny Lopez, CEV, CBNT

Publications: Andrea Cummis, CBT, CTO

Social Networking: Kirk Harnack, CBRE, CBNE

Sustaining Membership: Stephen H. Lampen, CBRE

Technologies: Shane Toven, CBRE, CBNT

SBE Jim President Leifer, CPBE, said, “We have a wide range of talent and skills represented by our committee chairs. I look forward to working with all of them in the coming year to further the goals of the SBE and enact the plans being laid following our strategic planning conference held earlier this year.”

