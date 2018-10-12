SBE Sets Committee Chairs
The Society of Broadcast Engineers recently held its annual meeting. At that meeting committee chair assignments were made.
Here those are:
Awards: Tom McGinley, CPBE, AMD, CBNT
By-Laws: Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB
Certification: Ralph Hogan, CPBE, DRB, CBNE
Chapter Liaison: Mark Fehlig, CPBE, 8-VSB
Education: Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNE
Fellowship: Troy Pennington, CSRE, CBNT
Finance: Roswell Clark, CPBE, CBNT
Frequency Coordination: R.J. Russell, CPBE
Government Relations: Kevin Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT
International: Charles W. Kelly Jr.
Membership: Steve Brown, CPBE, CBNT
Mentoring: Kimberly K. Sacks, CBT
Nominations: Vinny Lopez, CEV, CBNT
Publications: Andrea Cummis, CBT, CTO
Social Networking: Kirk Harnack, CBRE, CBNE
Sustaining Membership: Stephen H. Lampen, CBRE
Technologies: Shane Toven, CBRE, CBNT
SBE Jim President Leifer, CPBE, said, “We have a wide range of talent and skills represented by our committee chairs. I look forward to working with all of them in the coming year to further the goals of the SBE and enact the plans being laid following our strategic planning conference held earlier this year.”
