SBE Nominations Committee Reveals 2018 Director and Officer Candidates

INDIANAPOLIS — The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the slate of candidates for its 2018 elections.

All four officer positions are up for grabs (but candidates are running unopposed for the one-year terms.)

However, SBE says additional candidates may be nominated; any eligible member proposed by at least ten members will be added to the ballot. Send nominations to national Secretary Wayne Pecena by July 6.

The Nominations Committee says the current officer candidates are:

President: James Leifer, CPBE of Chapter 11 (Andover, Mass.)

Vice President: RJ Russell, CPBE of Chapter 18 (Middletown, Del.)

Secretary: Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNE of Chapter 99 (College Station, Texas)

Treasurer: Jim Bernier, CPBE, CBNE of Chapter 5 (Alpharetta, Ga,)

Additionally, six of the 12 seats on the board of directors are set to begin new two-year terms. Nine members are running, but only the top-six vote recipients will serve. The director candidates are:

Stephen J. Brown, CPBE, CBNT of Chapter 80 (Appleton, Wis.)

Roswell Clark, CPBE, CBNT of Chapter 39 (Clearwater, Fla.)

Kirk Harnack, CBRE, CBNE of Chapter 103 (Nashville, Tenn.)

Gary Kline of Chapter 5 (Atlanta)

Vinny Lopez, CEV, CBNT of Chapter 22 (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Thomas R. McGinley, CPBE, AMD, CBNT of Chapter 16 (Missoula, Mont.)

Jason Ornellas, CBRE, CRO of Chapter 43 (Sacramento, Calif.)

Shane Toven, CBRE, CBNT of Chapter 48 (Laramie, Wy.)

Daniel N. Whealy, CBTE of Chapter 96 (Sumner, Iowa)

Elections will be held online July 20–Aug. 22. Members who have opted out of electronic voting or who have not provided a current email address will receive a paper ballot through the mail.