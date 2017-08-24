Jim Leifer Elected SBE President

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers will be under new leadership, as Jim Leifer was voted to take over the role of SBE president. Leifer, who is the senior manager of broadcast operations at American Tower Corporation, will take over for Jerry Massey when his term begins on Oct. 26.

Jim Leifer

The full results of the 2017 election for the national board of directors were been released. Others joining Leifer for one-year terms as officers include Robert “RJ” Russell, vice president of engineering and operations, WTXF-TV in Philadelphia, as vice president; Wayne Pecena, director of engineering for Texas A&M’s KAMU-FM & T, as secretary; and Jim Bernier, senior director, Techwood Engineering, as treasurer.

A number of new additions to the board of directors were also voted upon; they will begin their two-year terms on Oct. 26 as well. The newly elected board members include Andrea Cummins, managing partner at AC Video Solutions; Mark Fehlig, senior systems engineer for Jampro/Alan Dick Antennas; Stephen H. Lampen, multimedia technology manager/product line manager – entertainment products, Belden; Kimberly K. Sacks, director of engineering at iHeartMedia; Barry Thomas, director of engineering at KSE Radio; and Kevin Trueblood, director of engineering for WGCU Public Media.

Bernier had one year left on his term as the director of the board, so a replacement will be selected at the SBE National Meeting amongst the newly elected members of the board and the five other directors who have one year remaining on their terms.

The SBE National Meeting will take place in Denver from Oct. 25-26.