SBE Hires James Ragsdale as New Executive Director

INDIANAPOLIS—After a lengthy search process that began in March, the Society of Broadcast Engineers Board of Directors has approved the appointment of James Ragsdale, effective Jan. 1, 2021. He will replace current Executive Director John Poray who will retire at the end of this year. Poray has served in this position for 28 years.

In a statement, SBE President Wayne Pecena said, "Following all the extensive work by many people to arrive at the final selection of Jim Ragsdale to be the SBE's new executive director, I welcome Jim and look forward to working with him to continue furthering the goals of the SBE and providing superior services to our members.

Most recently, Ragsdale was the vice president for finance at Anderson University where he managed the operational budget for the private, liberal arts education institution, participated as member of the university president's leadership team, and oversaw the business office, human resources, physical plant, police and security and auxiliary services.

Prior to that he was the senior financial analyst at Ascension Technologies, where he managed the operational and capital budgets for Indiana Market and St. Vincent Health system. Other career work includes treasurer and controller at Church of God Ministries and practice administrator at Anderson Family Practice Associates.