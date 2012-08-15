SBE Announces First CBNEs

INDIANAPOLIS: The Society for Broadcast Engineers has announced its first awardees of Certified Broadcast Networking Engineer certification.



The following 15 can add “CBNE” to these existing acronyms: Rafael Aguillon, CBTE; Terry Baun, CPBE, AMD; Paul Claxton, CPBE; Ralph Hogan, CPBE, DRB; Michael Helke; Jesse Janosky, CBTE; Paul Jonak, CSTE, 8-VSB, CBRE, CEA, CEV; Alan Jurison, CSRE, AMD, DRB; Jerry Martin, CSTE; Michael Norton, CSTE; Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB; Mark Simpson, CPBE, AMD, DRB; Chris Tarr, CSRE, DRB; Barry Thomas, CPBE, DRB; and John Justin Tucker, CSRE, AMD.



The SBE notes that the CBNE exam “is designed for experienced broadcast professionals with significant experience in IP networks and associated storage and playout technologies employed in radio and television operations.” Also that the “CBNE is an advanced level of certification with exam content that is more complex than the Certified Broadcast Networking Technologist certification also offered by the SBE,” according to a release making the announcement.



SBE National Certification Committee Chairman Jim Bernier, CPBE, CBNT, said, “With this new certification the SBE is able to recognize a more advanced networking skill set that many broadcast engineers possess.” He added, “We expect a large number of those with the CBNT who have naturally progressed and acquired more skills to take the CBNE in the near future as well as anyone with an advanced knowledge of networking in the broadcast field.”



The SBE announced that it will be holding a live webinar on Sept. 11 to help other prospective CBNE exam takers. It offers more information on the CBNE exam and a certification test primer. ~ from Radio World

