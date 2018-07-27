SBE Announces 2018 Chapter Awards

The Society of Broadcast Engineers says that chapters are the lifeblood of the association. This year marks the fifth year that the Chapter Engineer of the Year Award, which has highlighted the achievements of select members within their chapters.

In 2018 six chapters selected their own award recipients. Each winner is to be presented with a special certificate and be recognized nationally on the SBE website and in a future issue of The Signal. The six chapter winners also were automatically nominated for the national Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year Award. The 2018 national winner, Mark Persons, represented Chapter 17 as its Chapter Engineer of the Year Award winner.

The 2017 Broadcasters Clinic in Wisconsin won for Best Chapter Regional Educational Event.

Chapter 16, Seattle, won for Best Chapter Communication.

Rob Sobol of Hilights won the award for Best Technical Article, Book or Program by an SBE member for “NOC, NOC. Who’s There?” in AGL Magazine.

Many awards were given for chapter member numbers and accomplishments.

Greatest Growth in New Members:

Class A: Chapter 57, Rochester, N.Y., Chapter Chairman Gregory Carter, CBT, CBNT

Class B: Chapter 118, Montgomery, Ala., Chapter Chairman Wiely Boswell, CBRE, CBNE

Most Certified Member Chapters:

Class A: Chapter 115, Southern Idaho, Chapter Chairman Thomas Kettwig, CBT

Class B: Chapter 131, Inland Empire [California], Chapter Chairman Wayne Murphy, CPBE, CBNE, and Certification Chairman Paul Claxton, CPBE, CBNE

Highest Member Attendance:

Class A: Chapter 145, Magic Valley [Idaho], Chapter Chairman Thomas Lowther, CSRTE, CBNT

Class B: Chapter 79, Austin, Texas, Chapter Chairman Ed Rupp, CBTE, CBNT

Note that class awards are determined using the median chapter size as of Dec. 31, 2017, as the dividing line between Class A (fewer than the median) and Class B (more than the median).

Nominations for the 2019 awards will open in February.

