SBE Announces 2016 Slate of Candidates for Officers, Directors

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers recently filled a vacancy on the national SBE Board of Directors. Additionally, the 2016 director candidates were also announced.

According to the SBE website, Carlos Marcelo Sanchez, CPBE, was appointed by current President Jerry Massey and ratified by the board at its on May 13 meeting. He replaces Kim Sacks, CBT, and will serve the remainder of the term, ending Oct. 27.

Sanchez is director of broadcast operations and engineering for WFOR/WBFS(TV) in Miami.

The Nominations Committee put forth the following candidates for officer:

President: Jerry Massey, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNT (Chapter 86, Greenville, S.C.)

Vice President: James Leifer, CPBE (Chapter 53, south Florida)

Secretary: Tim Anderson, CPBE, DRB, CBNE (Chapter 33, southwestern Ohio)

Treasurer: Andrea Cummis, CBT, CTO (Chapter 15, New York)

If elected, they will each serve one-year terms.

Out of the following candidates, the top six vote-getters will be elected to serve two-year terms as directors.

Jim Bernier, CPBE, CBNE (Chapter 5, Atlanta)

Kirk Harnack, CBRE, CBNE (Chapter 103, Nashville, Tenn.)

Brian Oliger, CBT, CBNT (Chapter 37, D.C.)

Jason Ornellas (Chapter 43, Sacramento)

Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNE (Chapter 99, Bryan, Texas)

Marcelo Sanchez, CPBE (Chapter 53, south Florida)

Mark Simpson, CPBE, AMD, DRB, CBNE (Chapter 32, Tucson, Ariz.)

Justin “JT” Tucker, CSRE, AMD, CBNE (Chapter 107, Charleston, S.C.)

Additional candidates may be nominated by the membership before July 12. In order to be added to the ballot, a name must be proposed by at least ten members. Read this for more information about who is qualified.

Voting will take place online July 25­–Aug. 25. Those who have opted out of electronic voting will receive a paper ballot in the mail.