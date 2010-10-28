Satellite Update – Oct. 28, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00731:
- •The FCC accepted applications for special temporary authority from Sirius XM Radio and XM Radio for special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP of less than 12,000 watts at various locations through the United States in the SDARS frequency band.
From FCC Report SAT-00730:
- •The FCC granted PanAmSat Licensee Corporation authority to operate Galaxy 12 on conventional C-band frequencies from 133 degrees west longitude (WL). This is the location occupied by Galaxy 15 before it stopped accepting ground commands and began drifting east through the geostationary arc. EchoStar was granted STA to continue to operate the EchoStar 15 DBS satellite over channels 23 and 24 at 61.55 degrees WL for 180 days.
- •The FCC granted Intelsat North America LLC STA for 60 days to continue to operate C- and Ku-band Intelsat 709 at 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) using specified C-band frequencies for telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations. Fixed satellite services are authorized in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, and 12500-12750 MHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- •PanAmSat License Corporation received STA to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift Intelsat 2 from 157.0 degrees EL to 174.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. PanAmSat is also authorized to temporarily operate Intelsat 2 in the C- and Ku- bands at 174.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz and 12250-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox