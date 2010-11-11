Satellite Update – Nov. 11, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00734:
- •Intelsat North America LLC has requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to operate Intelsat 705 at 55.4 degrees west longitude (WL) to provide fixed satellite service using 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, and11700-11950 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand would use specified C-band frequencies.
Information on these actions is from FCC Report SAT-00735:
- •The FCC granted PanAmSat Licensee Corp another 30 day STA to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations with the Galaxy 15 space station outside its +/- 0.05 degrees east/west station-keeping box. Galaxy 15 will pass by AMC-18 at 105 degrees WL in two weeks. Location predictions are available on the Galaxy 15 satellite ephemeris web page.
- •The FCC granted a request from SES Americom, Inc. to modify the authorization for AMC-4 to allow operation at 67 degrees WL. SES Americom is allowed to use AMC-4 at 67 degrees WL on Ku-band frequencies 11.7-12.2 GHz and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz and 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •Sirius XM Radio Inc. received STA to continue to operate two types of indoor terrestrial satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) repeaters, one with an EIRP of 1 Watt up to 10 Watts and a second type with an EIRP up to 0.0001 watts at trade shows and other indoor locations using SDARS frequencies in the 2320-2345 MHz band.
