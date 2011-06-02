Satellite Update – June 2, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00781:
- •Intelsat North America filed an application to modify its authorization for Intelsat 709 to move it from 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) to 72.1 degrees (EL) and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) at that location using conventional C-band frequencies and also 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, and 12500-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space) with a beacon at 11701 MHz.
From FCC Report SAT-00782:
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days commencing May 1, 2011, to continue to operate Intelsat 709 and provide FSS from 54.85 degrees EL. Authorized frequencies are the same as those in the Intelsat 709 application above.
- •SES Americom received STA for 60 days to operate AMC-4 at 67 degrees WL with a 0.1 degree change in the azimuth of the satellite's North American beam from that previously authorized.
- •Intelsat License LLC was granted STA for 30 days to continue to operate telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations with Intelsat 702 necessary to maintain the satellite at 54.85 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies and to provide fixed satellite service using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
- •The Satellite Division granted in part and dismissed in part Intelsat's application for STA for Intelsat 709. Intelsat is allowed to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 709 from 54.85 degrees EL to 72.1 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat's request to provided FSS at that location was dismissed, without prejudice.
- •SES Americom received STA to continue to operate AMC-9 at 83 degrees WL with a 0.4 degree change in the north/south orientation of the C-band reflector from what was previously authorized.
- •DG Consents may continue to operate its QuickBird earth exploration satellite service satellite at an orbital altitude of 482 kilometers under STA for 60 days.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox