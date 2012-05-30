Satellite and Remote at the 2012 NAB Show

News remains the king! If you don’t believe it, just check out all the ways to get it back to the studio. Whether the technology was microwave, Wi-Fi, 3/4G, or IP-based, it was all at the 2012 NAB Show.



SATELLITE



Bill Dawson (L) of KWVS listens to John Joslin of DAWNco explain the company's FDS1 digital video fiber transmitter.DAWNco brought along their new C- and Ku-band LNBs, boasting best-in-industry spec for 1 dB gain compression and boosting of Eb/No readings on new DVB-S2 and MPEG-4 signals. The company also showed their improved TI filter and the new portable “BESTbuddy-TurboS2” sat signal level meter/ID.



Ericsson showed off their Voyager II multiformat integrated DSNG unit. It provides a multitude of independent and concurrent output options, including IP, ASI and an integrated DVB-S and DVB-S2 satellite modulator with high-order modulation on IF and L-Band outputs.



Harmonic introduced the ProView 7100. Their next-generation 7100 provides transcoding, transport stream descrambling, and MPEG stream processing in 1RU. The IRD’s SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC video decoders and transcoders allow content providers, broadcasters, cable MSOs, and telcos cost-effectively to address a wide range of full transport stream distribution and contribution applications.



International Datacasting spotlighted the Titan MPEG-2/4 video encoder, which can be delivered for SD, HD or even 1080p. A fully integrated DVB-S/S2 modulator completes the DSNG package.



Promax Electronica SL featured their TV Explorer HD ATSC satellite/ATSC analyzer. It includes spectrum analyzer functions with BER, MER measurements and video demodulation for SD and HD formats in DVB-C and DVB-S/S2 applications.



Sencore demonstrated its MRD 5800 receiver/decoder, which offers full H.264 4:2:2 10-bit decoding and HD 1080p60 video. Also on display was the MRD 3187B DVB-S2 receiver/decoder, which features a new IP output card supporting PID, along with service filtering and genlock with automatic prima-ry/backup failover.



Teamcast presented their Vyper satellite modulator, supporting DVB-S, DVB-S2 and DVB-SNG. Also on display was the MNG3, a compact and robust OEM modulator for equipment manufacturers and system designers.



Vislink showcased their Advent DVE5100 encoder/DVB-S/S2 receiver/decoder, which includes H.264 and MPEG-2 capabilities. The DVE5100 has an integral L-band modulator, and can encapsulate up to two independent ASI streams into an IP output stream.





TRUCKS/MICROWAVE

Accelerated Media Technologies showed off their Swift Series Hybrid DS/ENG, a raised-roof E250 short van hybrid DS/ENG platform. Also on display were the Trancendence Series Transit with a 30-foot mast, and the Mini Sprinter DSNG. Visitors were also able to inspect the company’s Horizon Series DS/ENG van.



Boxx.tv debuted Meridian-Lite, which features a zero frame delay RF link for HD video. It delivers synchronized broadcast video and audio and supports full 4:2:2 video in all formats up to 1080/p30. Also new was Meridian Tallis, an iris control and tally indicator accessory for wireless camera rigs.

John Payne IV (R) with Vitec Group answers questions from Paul Chan of Ikegami about the Nucomm Connect Live 4G/COFDM wireless camera transmitter.Hxi/Renaissance Electronics demonstrated their Gigalink Light Speed HXI. It features extremely low latency, and sports a new antenna design and robust mounting configuration. The dual-channel radios operate at 1.485 Gbps per channel, supporting high definition and 3D.



Integrated Microwave Technologies showcased the Nucomm CamPac2, now available for MPEG-4. The Nucomm Messenger IP file transfer system was also on display. It provides broadband IP connectivity between trucks/news bureau and the broadcast studio. Also displayed was their fully-equipped Ford Transit Connect MMRP ENG news vehicle.



RF Central (IMT) showed off their GL Digital Fixed Link System, a modular digital fixed-link system, and also on display, was the 2-GHz microLite HD Elite system, a complete video RF link in a portable package. Features include hand selected antennas. The link is available in both the 5.8-GHz unlicensed or 2-GHz licensed bands.



VidOvation displayed their In-Net Goal-Cam wireless video transport system. It withstands hard hits and uses 60 GHz wireless HD-SDI RF technology. Also at the booth was the Meridian Wireless Transport System, which is designed for extremely high quality, zero delay and short range operations.

Jim Jachetta of VidOvation prepares a slap shot to highlight the In-Net Goal Camera, which was developed by VidOvation for the NHL.IP-ENG

Comrex spotlighted the company’s LiveShot Video IP Codec, offering low-latency, high quality video over 3G, 4G, WiFi, BGAN, VSAT and other IP data circuits. The lightweight camera-mounted codec delivers full-duplex broadcast quality audio and video from remote locations.



Dejero debuted its LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, a next generation wireless live video transmission device that features HD and SD broadcast performance with low sub-second latency. Also debuting were NewsBook and Mobile App, allowing you to go live from iPhone, iPad, or Android device.



DSI RF Systems demonstrated the NewsShark, a portable transmission system using a single internal cellular or Wi-Fi modem technology which snaps on the back of most ENG cameras.



LiveGear brought along their airstream, a portable live video system that simplifies wireless broadband for mobile ENG. Also demonstrated was the new VMS media server for on-demand and live streaming.



Livestream showed the Livestream Broadcaster, which allows users to send HD live to any screen at an affordable price. It can be camera top-mounted, and eliminates the need for a PC. Features include remote control, HDMI, H.264 encoding, and 720p format.

Daniell Krawczyk of LiveU points out a feature of the LU-70 Series backpack to Charles Dusic of West Virginia Media Holdings.LiveU debuted enhancements to its LU60 broadcast quality video uplink, which features bonded 4G LTE/3G backpack system with up to 1080 line HD video capability and a sub-second latency. Also on display was the LU40i handheld video uplink system. It weighs less than 1.5 pounds and provides a high-quality link for online media via bonded 4G LTE/3G, WiMAX and Wi-Fi/LAN. The company also announced a partnership with Panasonic to integrate its LU40i video uplink device with the new AJ-HPX600 P2 camcorder.



Nucomm (IMT) featured its Newscoder 4 compact, low-power, HD/SD, video/audio encoder with AES encryption that delivers MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD encoding. It’s designed to work with any transmitter, and enables broadcasters to transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit SD content.



Streambox showed the Streambox Live Pro, an enhanced version of Streambox Live that allows broadcasters to collect video from video journalists and stringers. Archived video can be easily managed/routed in one click or searched based on metadata information.



Teradek brought their new Cube x55 product line, a camera-top wireless HD video encoder that connects with any HDMI, HD-SDI, or composite camera. The unit streams via a built-in dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n, an Ethernet port, or a single 3G/4G USB modem.



TVU Networks showed their TVUPack, a portable, lightweight video capture and transmission backpack that enables broadcasters to deliver live news and events to audiences in HD or SD using multiple 3G/4G/Wi-Fi/WiMax connections. Also on display in the booth were the TVUPack Mini and TVUPack Cloud.



Vislink demonstrated their MRC AMG2100/ASG2100 advanced mobile and studio gateways. These units provide mobile IP data connectivity between ENG teams and the studio. Booth visitors could also see the Gigawave MVL-HD2 high-definition digital portable transmitter and the Advent Mantis MSAT portable data terminal.



FLYPACKS

Rushworks spotlighted their Remo II ruggedized portable, multicamera SD/HD production package. Booth visitors also got to inspect the company’s smaller VDesk II production system and StreamSource AnyScreen, a hardware/software service platform that allows streaming of single or continuous events, and the DIJIT Iso-Cam.



VidyoCast showed off its revision 2 of VidyoCentral. The system combines multiple parties on screen with easily configured DVE templates, audio mix-minus, quarter-second latency, and HD broadcast video/audio quality. Other features include intercom/IFB integration and central device control.

